Owner of Super Bowl champions New England Patriots charged with soliciting prostitution

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 05:26 PM

Police in Florida have charged the owner of NFL team the New England Patriots with soliciting prostitution.

Officers said they have videotape of Robert Kraft paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlour.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Pic: AP

Jupiter police told reporters that the 77-year-old Kraft has not been arrested. A warrant will be issued and his lawyers will be notified.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County.

About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta, defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the showpiece match.

KEYWORDS

NFLNew England PatriotsRobert Kraftprostitutioncrime

