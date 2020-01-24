News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Owner of Polish airline buys Thomas Cook unit Condor

Friday, January 24, 2020 - 11:31 AM

The owner of Polish airline LOT is taking over German carrier Condor, a subsidiary of collapsed tour operator Thomas Cook, the two companies said.

The acquisition by LOT owner PGL is expected to close by April once antitrust approval is received.

The companies did not detail the value of the transaction.

The German government granted Condor a 380 million euro (£320 million) bridging loan to keep it going through the winter and give it time to find a new investor after British owner Thomas Cook collapsed in September.

Condor has nearly 60 planes and 4,900 employees (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)
Condor and its prospective Polish owner said “PGL’s investment will allow Condor to fully repay the loan”.

Condor, which has been profitable, has nearly 60 planes and 4,900 employees.

