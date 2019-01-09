NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Owner of French hotel loved by stars dies aged 95

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 12:54 PM

The millionaire owner of a French Riviera hotel popular with celebrities and royalty has died at the age of 95.

A spokesman for the Hotel Negresco in Nice announced that Jeanne Augier died on Monday, after taking over the hotel in 1957 and working to “extend its influence throughout France and the world”.

Guests at the hotel included the Beatles, Sir Elton John, Salvador Dali and the Sultan of Brunei.

Jeanne Augier had run the Negresco hotel in Nice since the 1950s (Sipa/AP)

The Negresco was also known for thousands of works of valuable art and antique furniture collected by Ms Augier.

Flags flew at half-mast on Wednesday in an extended mourning period declared by the hotel, whose art nouveau facade and pink dome dominate the elegant Promenade des Anglais on the Nice shoreline.

Ms Augier died without heirs and legal disputes are reportedly under way about what will happen to the hotel.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Jeanne AugierNegrescoNice

Related Articles

France to crack down on yellow vest protesters

Violent scenes in Paris as yellow vest protest numbers soar again

Christmas ‘miracle’ rescue after boy, 12, buried under avalanche

Frenchman trying to cross Atlantic in barrel capsule

More in this Section

Ministers warned over second Brexit referendum vote

Police respond as ‘suspicious package’ sent to British consulate in Melbourne

Tory rebels vow to prevent no-deal Brexit

Alternative for Germany politician in hospital after being injured in attack


Lifestyle

Mindfulness for children: 3 easy exercises to try with your kids

7 things you always think when you get your airline meal

Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart hope 'The Upside' kick-starts a debate about inclusion

Is fidelity old school as - it appears - open relationships become more common?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »