Over 140,000 applications made by EU citizens in November to live and work in UK after Brexit

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 10:29 AM

More than 140,000 EU citizens applied last month to live and work in the UK after Brexit.

The UK Home Office said it received 142,300 applications for the EU Settlement Scheme in November, compared to more than half a million submitted in the previous month.

This takes the total number received by the end of November to almost 2.6 million (2,592,800).

Overall, the number of applications finalised in that time was more than 2.2 million (2,230,900).

Of these, 59% were granted permanent leave to remain in the country, called settled status, and 41% were granted pre-settled status - which means they have temporary leave to remain and would need to apply again for permanent permission at a later date.

Five applications were refused on "suitability grounds", a Home Office report published on Thursday said.

Some 305,600 were processed in November alone.

This means there is a backlog of more than 360,000 applications where people are still waiting for a decision.

Polish (483,800), Romanian (411,000) and Italian (272,600) nationals have submitted the highest number of applications, according to the figures.

The majority of applications were received from people already living in England (2,372,700), with 127,900 from Scotland, 42,000 from Northern Ireland and 41,500 from Wales.

