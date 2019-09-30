News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Over 100 killed in heavy flooding in two Indian states

Over 100 killed in heavy flooding in two Indian states
By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 12:46 PM

Heavy rains have killed more than 100 people in central Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states over the past three days, Indian officials have said.

Floodwaters have submerged major cities, bringing them to a grinding halt.

Officials in Uttar Pradesh said at least 79 people have died in the state since Friday after it witnessed a heavy spell of retreating monsoon rains, flooding many areas.

People wade through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Patna (Aftab Alam Siddiqui/AP)
People wade through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Patna (Aftab Alam Siddiqui/AP)

In neighbouring Bihar, the death toll from the latest bout of rain mounted to 25.

India’s monsoon season, which accounts for almost 75% of the country’s annual rainfall, begins in June and starts to retreat by early September.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has continued across parts of the country this year, triggering floods in many low-lying areas.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ceasing to be country Ghandi fought to freeCeasing to be country Ghandi fought to free

Deadly blast at Indian fireworks factoryDeadly blast at Indian fireworks factory

At least 16 dead in explosion at fireworks factory in IndiaAt least 16 dead in explosion at fireworks factory in India

Hundreds protest in Kashmir as India vows to loosen restrictionsHundreds protest in Kashmir as India vows to loosen restrictions

IndiaTOPIC: India

More in this Section

China’s Xi Jinping says Hong Kong’s autonomy will be respectedChina’s Xi Jinping says Hong Kong’s autonomy will be respected

Coroner requests urgent creation of public inquiry into Manchester Arena bombingCoroner requests urgent creation of public inquiry into Manchester Arena bombing

Would-be stuntman guilty of murdering French film producerWould-be stuntman guilty of murdering French film producer

Iraq and Syria reopen key border crossing seven years after it was closedIraq and Syria reopen key border crossing seven years after it was closed


Lifestyle

Although she is from Watergrasshill, Cork, Emer O’Sullivan’s heart has always been in Tipperary.Wedding of the Week: Premier county, premier wedding

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

There’s a lot in what the small Swedish girl said about school- goers walking to school rather than getting the parents to drive them there. It would save diesel, save global warming, and be good for their health.We can talk about climate change till the cows come home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »