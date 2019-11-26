News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Outgoing Lebanese PM withdraws candidacy for post

Outgoing Lebanese PM withdraws candidacy for post
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 01:43 PM

Outgoing Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri has said he is withdrawing his candidacy for the premiership. The announcement comes nearly a month after he resigned amid ongoing protests as well as a severe economic and financial crisis.

In a statement, he called on President Michel Aoun to quickly hold consultations with heads of parliamentary blocks to name a new prime minister.

Mr Hariri submitted his government’s resignation on October 29 in response to nationwide anti-government demonstrations that erupted two weeks earlier.

They have since targeted corruption and mismanagement by the country’s ruling elite. Mr Hariri said he hopes withdrawing his candidacy will open the way for a solution to the political deadlock.

He insists that a new government made up of experts is needed to get Lebanon out of its crisis.

READ MORE

Irish novelist Edna O'Brien wins 'Irish Nobel in literature' award

More on this topic

Lebanon protests on the brink of eruptingLebanon protests on the brink of erupting

Protesters force postponement of Lebanese parliamentary sessionProtesters force postponement of Lebanese parliamentary session

Lebanese police remove protesters and roadblocks in BeirutLebanese police remove protesters and roadblocks in Beirut

Lebanon’s government scrambles to respond to mass protestsLebanon’s government scrambles to respond to mass protests

TOPIC: Lebanon

More in this Section

13 French soldiers killed in helicopter collision in Mali13 French soldiers killed in helicopter collision in Mali

Protests continue for fifth day in ColombiaProtests continue for fifth day in Colombia

Nasa reveals what future moon lander could look likeNasa reveals what future moon lander could look like

UK Labour faces long-running row over anti-Semitism allegationsUK Labour faces long-running row over anti-Semitism allegations


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

Esther N McCarthy picks rustic rugs, cool ceramics, and handcrafted toys this week.Wish List: Rustic rugs and handcrafted toys to check out this week

Last Sunday was Stir-up-Sunday. It is traditionally the day to get your Christmas baking in order.Michelle Darmody: Plan ahead to stir-up some Christmas bakes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »