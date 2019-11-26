Outgoing Lebanese PM withdraws candidacy for post

Outgoing Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri has said he is withdrawing his candidacy for the premiership. The announcement comes nearly a month after he resigned amid ongoing protests as well as a severe economic and financial crisis.

In a statement, he called on President Michel Aoun to quickly hold consultations with heads of parliamentary blocks to name a new prime minister.

Mr Hariri submitted his government’s resignation on October 29 in response to nationwide anti-government demonstrations that erupted two weeks earlier.

They have since targeted corruption and mismanagement by the country’s ruling elite. Mr Hariri said he hopes withdrawing his candidacy will open the way for a solution to the political deadlock.

He insists that a new government made up of experts is needed to get Lebanon out of its crisis.