Osama Bin Laden's son Hamza reportedly dead

The son of al-Qaida founder Osama Bin Laden has died, according to US intelligence officials.

Details of Hamza Bin Laden's death remain unclear in the anonymously-sourced reports.

He was seen as a potential successor to his father, and US President Donald Trump has refused to comment on the reports.

Hamza is believed to be the 15th of Bin Laden's 56 children by 22 wives.

Security Correspondent for NBC Courtney Kube says information on his death remains quite vague.

Ms Kube said: "What's particularly interesting about this, we don't know a lot of detail about how, where or when he died.

"In fact, US officials I have spoken with are not even saying with full confidence that they have any kind of evidence that he is dead, but the intelligence is now suggesting that there is intelligence that he is dead.

"We just don't know if the US played any kind of a role in it."