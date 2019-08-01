News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Osama Bin Laden's son Hamza reportedly dead

Osama Bin Laden's son Hamza reportedly dead
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 07:58 AM

The son of al-Qaida founder Osama Bin Laden has died, according to US intelligence officials.

Details of Hamza Bin Laden's death remain unclear in the anonymously-sourced reports.

He was seen as a potential successor to his father, and US President Donald Trump has refused to comment on the reports.

Hamza is believed to be the 15th of Bin Laden's 56 children by 22 wives.

Security Correspondent for NBC Courtney Kube says information on his death remains quite vague.

Ms Kube said: "What's particularly interesting about this, we don't know a lot of detail about how, where or when he died.

"In fact, US officials I have spoken with are not even saying with full confidence that they have any kind of evidence that he is dead, but the intelligence is now suggesting that there is intelligence that he is dead.

"We just don't know if the US played any kind of a role in it."

READ MORE

Kim Jong Un supervised tests of new rocket launcher system, North Korea says

More on this topic

Dr criticises Minister's 'huge nimbyism' over blocking methadone clinic in her constituencyDr criticises Minister's 'huge nimbyism' over blocking methadone clinic in her constituency

Matt Jarvis reveals what it feels like being without a club as season approachesMatt Jarvis reveals what it feels like being without a club as season approaches

Human orthopaedic plate found in crocodile’s stomachHuman orthopaedic plate found in crocodile’s stomach

Germany files charges against ex-Audi chiefGermany files charges against ex-Audi chief

Hamza Bin LadenOsama Bin Ladenal-Qaida

More in this Section

Cervical cancer patients under stress ‘face higher risk of death’Cervical cancer patients under stress ‘face higher risk of death’

Russian military called in to fight Siberian forest firesRussian military called in to fight Siberian forest fires

Family pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placementFamily pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placement

Second person dies from Ebola in Congo citySecond person dies from Ebola in Congo city


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »