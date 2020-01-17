News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Original member of The Wiggles recovering in hospital after concert collapse

Friday, January 17, 2020 - 07:13 PM

One of the original members of the popular Australian children’s band The Wiggles has been taken to hospital after collapsing during a wildfire relief concert.

Greg Page, the 48-year-old original Yellow Wiggle, fell as he left a stage in New South Wales and went into cardiac arrest.

He had been performing with the other original band mates to raise money for the Red Cross and the wildlife rescue group Wire.

“Our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bush fire relief performance and was taken to hospital,” The Wiggles’ official Twitter account said Saturday.

“He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital.”

With their energetic dancing, waggling fingers, exaggerated facial expressions and maniacally catchy songs like Hot Potato and Fruit Salad, The Wiggles have sold more than 23 million DVDs and videos, seven million CDs and eight million books.

They have been broadcast in more than 100 countries.

In 2006, Page left the group because of a rare nervous system disorder.

He rejoined in 2012, but soon he and fellow original Wiggles Jeff Fatt and Murray Cook retired.

The part of the Yellow Wiggle was given to Emma Watkins.

The WigglesTOPIC: Heathrow

