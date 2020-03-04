News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Organisers banned US beauty queen from a St Patrick's day New York parade

The parade organisers have banned Pride Center of Staten Island from marching in the past.File pic.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 11:49 AM

A US beauty queen has been removed from a New York St Patrick's Day Parade after she publicly came out as being LGBT.

Miss Staten Island, Madison L'Insalata, had planned to wear rainbow colours in the Staten Island parade.

However, after coming out as bisexual, the parade organisers told her she could not take part in the event due to "safety concerns".

L'Insalata had intended to show her support for the Pride Center of Staten Island which is banned from marching in the parade.

The non-profit organisation has been prevented from participating on previous occasions.

The Staten Island beauty queen attended the parade at the weekend anyway and wore pride colours with her competition title sash and crown.

In an Instagram post, L'Insalata said she is "proud to be a member of the LGBTQ community."

"I am proud to be Miss Staten Island, to have grown up on Staten Island, and to partake in this Staten Island tradition year after year."

Speaking to Staten Island Advance, Larry Cummings, a representative from the parade's organising committee said:

"Here’s the deal, it’s a non-sexual identification parade and that’s that, no, they are not marching."

A wider boycott of the march was upheld in protest at the parade organiser's decision.

Miss Richmond County, Gabrielle Ryan and Miss Staten Island’s Outstanding Teen, Angelica Mroczek, said they are boycotting the parade outright because of the ban.

Nearly 7,000 people have now signed a petition calling for the parades organising committee to be reformed.

