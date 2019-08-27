News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Orangutans ‘could hold key to how human speech evolved’

Orangutans ‘could hold key to how human speech evolved’
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 02:23 PM

Orangutans can control their voice in a similar way to humans, with new research suggesting they may hold the key to how human speech evolved.

Scientists from the University of St Andrews and Indianapolis Zoo gathered a unique insight into the language similarities while studying great apes.

They worked alongside animal care staff at the zoo in the state of Indiana, home to one of the largest groups of orangutans in any American zoo, to analyse 11-year-old Rocky and 36-year-old Knobi.

Both orangutans were given a basic music instrument – a membranophone, such as a kazoo – and used their voice to play it with voluntary control over vocal folds.

Our results provide the first positive diagnostic test of vocal production learning in great apes, namely active voicing, during novel voiced vocal production in orangutans

Dr Adriano Lameira, from the School of Psychology and Neuroscience at the University of St Andrews, was lead researcher in the study.

He said: “Language defines human communication, but its evolution defies scientific explanation.

“Great apes, our closest relatives, may hold the key to how language evolved in our lineage.

“Our results provide the first positive diagnostic test of vocal production learning in great apes, namely active voicing, during novel voiced vocal production in orangutans.”

Rocky and Knobi were able to play the instrument to some level within minutes of being given it, with the researchers saying voice control in the creatures is only different from humans in degree – not kind.

Indianapolis Zoo President Dr Rob Shumaker also said: “This important study redefines our understanding of how spoken language may have evolved.

“It also demonstrates that the abilities of orangutans, and likely all great apes, have been greatly underestimated.

“This new knowledge compels us to have a stronger conservation ethic at a time when all wild great ape populations face serious threats to their survival.”

The research, in collaboration with the University of Durham, has been published in Scientific Reports and is available to read online.

- Press Association

More on this topic

First Titanic expedition in 14 years uncovers ‘partial collapse of hull’First Titanic expedition in 14 years uncovers ‘partial collapse of hull’

Growth in data and questions on quality ‘increasing researcher workload’Growth in data and questions on quality ‘increasing researcher workload’

Scientists reveal discovery of new species of stegosaurScientists reveal discovery of new species of stegosaur

Lack of self-control in adolescence ‘not uniquely human’, monkey study suggestsLack of self-control in adolescence ‘not uniquely human’, monkey study suggests

Adriano LameiraIndianapolisIndianapolis ZooKnobiRockyScientific ReportsUniversity of DurhamTOPIC: Science

More in this Section

Cyprus ‘false rape claim’ Briton says retraction was coerced, defence team saysCyprus ‘false rape claim’ Briton says retraction was coerced, defence team says

Surgeons save hand of man who suffered double-level amputationSurgeons save hand of man who suffered double-level amputation

British teenager pleads not guilty in Cyprus ‘false rape claim’ caseBritish teenager pleads not guilty in Cyprus ‘false rape claim’ case

Jeremy Corbyn leading cross-party talks to block no-deal BrexitJeremy Corbyn leading cross-party talks to block no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

If your conservatory’s looking a bit tired, try these ideas to make it a brighter and fresher space you’ll love to relax in.10 ways to brighten up your conservatory

Time to dig deep into the back of your wardrobe.All the early 00s fashion trends from the VMAs you won’t believe are making a comeback

On your marks, get set, bake!12 things that will definitely happen on this year’s Great British Bake Off – and we can’t wait

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a young woman who is feeling confused after a possible one-night-stand.Ask a counsellor: ‘I slept with a guy at a party – will I ever see him again?’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »