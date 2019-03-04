NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Opposition leader Juan Guaido returns to Venezuela to challenge Maduro

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 04:56 PM

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has arrived back in Venezuela to renew his campaign to topple the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Mr Guaido landed at the country's main airport, about 25 miles from Caracas, and said in a tweet that he had successfully passed immigration checks.

Several European ambassadors who support his campaign for a change of leadership in Venezuela were at the scene as he arrived.

Dozens of countries have recognised Mr Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader, arguing that last year's re-election of Mr Maduro was invalid.

Mr Guaido has called for nationwide demonstrations coinciding with his arrival. He had ignored an official ban on travelling to go abroad.

