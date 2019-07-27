News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Opposition figures detained ahead of Moscow protest

Opposition figures detained ahead of Moscow protest
Alexei Navalny.
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 12:17 PM

Police have established a heavy presence at the Moscow mayor’s office ahead of an expected protest rally and several opposition figures have been detained.

The unauthorised demonstration planned for later today aims to protest authorities’ refusal to put several opposition members on the ballot for September’s city council election.

The decision to bar the candidates for allegedly insufficient signatures on nominating petitions sparked several days of demonstrations this month.

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition activist, had called today’s protest, saying it would continue until the rejected candidates are allowed to run.

Mr Navalny was jailed for 30 days on Wednesday for calling an unauthorised protest.

A top Navalny associate, Ivan Zhdanov, said today on Twitter that he had been detained. Ilya Yashin, another leading opposition member, also has been detained.

- Associated Press

More on this topic

Emmanuel Macron among dignitaries at Tunisian president’s funeralEmmanuel Macron among dignitaries at Tunisian president’s funeral

Jack Savoretti pulls out of Chris Evans’ CarFest after losing his voiceJack Savoretti pulls out of Chris Evans’ CarFest after losing his voice

American tourists ‘confess to stabbing Italian policeman to death’American tourists ‘confess to stabbing Italian policeman to death’

700 passengers evacuated from train stuck in floodwaters in India700 passengers evacuated from train stuck in floodwaters in India

Russiapolitics

More in this Section

Rees-Mogg issues rules to new staff including list of banned words and requirement to use imperial measurementsRees-Mogg issues rules to new staff including list of banned words and requirement to use imperial measurements

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump hail ‘unparalleled’ trade opportunitiesBoris Johnson and Donald Trump hail ‘unparalleled’ trade opportunities

US officials: Iran test-launched medium-range missileUS officials: Iran test-launched medium-range missile

The world 'shrugs' as more than 100 people killed in airstrikes in Syria in 10 daysThe world 'shrugs' as more than 100 people killed in airstrikes in Syria in 10 days


Lifestyle

From pastel shades to lippy shades, colourful bowls to glorious garlands and eco-friendly candles, Esther N McCarthy delivers an interesting array for you to choose from.Wish List: This week's top buys for your home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »