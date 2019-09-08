News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Opera union launches investigation into Placido Domingo allegations

By Press Association
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 05:34 PM

A union in the US that represents opera performers and staff has launched its own investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Placido Domingo, saying it cannot be sure opera companies will delve into them sufficiently themselves.

The American Guild of Musical Artists sent an email to its members saying its investigation was prompted by two Associated Press stories in which multiple women accused the opera star of sexual harassment or other inappropriate conduct.

Domingo’s spokeswoman has called the allegations in the AP’s stories “riddled with inconsistencies” but has offered no specifics.

