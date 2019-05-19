One person killed and two injured in house explosion

One person has died and two more have been injured after a house exploded in southern Indiana, authorities in the US have said.

Several nearby homes were left uninhabitable following the explosion in the Ohio River city just north of Louisville, Kentucky.

Jeffersonville police and Indiana State Police are investigating the cause. Aerial photo of the explosion site (Michael Clevegner/Courier Journal via AP)

Jeffersonville police lieutenant Isaac Parker said the house exploded just before 5am on Sunday.

Lt Parker confirmed that one person had died and two other people had been hospitalised with serious injuries.

The police officer did not say whether the victims were inside the house that exploded.

Fire Chief Eric Hedrick said the house was largely destroyed and five to six nearby homes were uninhabitable due to damage.

Resident Adam Keeney told a local television station that he felt a big boom in his chest, and that it knocked the gutters off his house.

- Press Association