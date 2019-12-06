One person killed and gunman dead in shooting spree at US Naval Air Station

One person has been killed and the gunman is also dead after a shooting incident injuring multiple people at the US Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

Escambia Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Southard said the assailant was dead.

Another person was later confirmed to be dead.

News outlets were reporting on Friday that 11 people have been taken to area hospitals.

Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood has confirmed that police responded to the active gunman.

Base spokesman Jason Bortz said both gates were closed and the base was on lockdown.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website.

One of the Navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola.

The base dominates the economy of the surrounding area and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

Five people have been taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, said hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers.

She did not have any details about their conditions.