Home»Breaking News»world

One officer killed and six injured in South Carolina shooting

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 06:17 AM

Seven South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot, one fatally, in a confrontation with a suspect who held children hostage in a home and fired on deputies, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody after a two-hour standoff.

Spokesman John Wukela in the city of Florence, where the deadly encounter occurred, gave an updated total on Wednesday evening of officers felled by gunfire, speaking at an emotional news conference.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone, from left, Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler and Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby speak after the shooting (Jeffrey Collins/AP)

Major Mike Nunn, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, said officers were serving a warrant when the suspect began shooting, wounding three deputies.

The deputies had to be removed using a bulletproof vehicle.

Then, four Florence police officers were shot while trying to respond to the initial gunfire, said Allen Heidler, the Florence police chief.

Mr Wukela identified the deceased officer to The Associated Press as Terrence Carraway of Darlington.

Mr Carraway, 52, had just celebrated 30 years as a police officer in the city, Mr Wukela said.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. An autopsy will be performed at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the coronor’s office.

“I want you to pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer I have ever known,” Mr Heidler said, visibly overcome by emotion at the news conference.

Mr Nunn said the suspect held off police for two hours — holding children hostage in his home — before eventually being taken into custody.

He would not release the suspect’s name or condition and other details were not immediately disclosed.

Condolences and outpourings of support rolled in at news of the shooting.

“This is simply devastating news from Florence,” Governor Henry McMaster tweeted. “The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real.”

President Donald Trump said his thoughts were with the sheriff’s office and police department.

He said on Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365.”

Thom Berry, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division, said the agency had sent crime scene technicians to assist officials in Florence but at this time had not been requested to help with any investigation.

Authorities said the shootings happened in Vintage Place, an upscale neighbourhood in the western part of the city.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

shotoingSouth Carolina

Related Articles

‘Suge’ Knight gets 28-year jail term

Melania Trump welcomed to Malawi

‘Scared’ extreme skiers make it down world’s fourth-highest mountain

Sarah Palin’s son Track to spend year in custody after assault arrests

More in this Section

Key Republicans hit out at Trump for mocking Kavanaugh accuser

Scottish land court halts €280m film studio development on land occupied by tenant farmer

US terminates 1955 treaty with Iran after UN court ruling

Seven-year-old toy reviewer on YouTube becomes a toy himself


Breaking Stories

It’s the monstrous new trend sweeping travel – what is cryptid-tourism?

Instagram Photography Awards: 10 amazing travel pics you need to see

The best ways to land your dream job

Learning Points: Explaining boundaries to grandparents

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »