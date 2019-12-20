News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

One in six prostate cancer deaths ‘could be prevented with targeted screening’

One in six prostate cancer deaths ‘could be prevented with targeted screening’
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 07:00 PM

Targeted screening aimed at men with a higher genetic risk of prostate cancer could prevent nearly one in six deaths associated with the disease, research claims.

Based on computer simulations, scientists say that this method could also minimise unnecessary treatments for harmless tumours.

Around 130 new prostate cancer cases are diagnosed in the UK every day, with more than 10,000 men a year dying from the disease.

At present, there is no national screening programme for this disease in the UK.

A blood test known as Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA), which detects proteins in the prostate gland, can be used to evaluate a patient’s risk of getting the disease, but it does not accurately distinguish between dangerous cancers from harmless ones.

This, the researchers say, can lead to both unnecessary operations and missed cancers that are harmful.

Professor Nora Pashayan, of the UCL Applied Health Research and senior author of the study, said: “Prostate cancer is a leading cause of death from cancer in men in the UK, but screening is not performed because the harm of overdiagnosis is thought to outweigh the benefits.

“Our study shows that targeted screening can reduce unnecessary diagnoses while helping to prevent people dying from the disease by enabling earlier detection.”

Prostate cancer is a leading cause of death from cancer in men in the UK, but screening is not performed because the harm of overdiagnosis is thought to outweigh the benefits

The team from University College London used computer simulations involving a hypothetical cohort of 4.5 million men aged 55 to 69.

They compared the downsides and benefits of introducing four-yearly PSA screening for all men in that age group versus more targeted checks for those at higher genetic risk of prostate cancer.

The researchers concluded that the best approach would be to screen those at a slightly higher genetic risk, which would be nearly half of men in that cohort.

The optimal scenario, according to the researchers, would be to screen men with a 4-7% risk of getting prostate cancer over the next 10 years.

Screening at a threshold of 4% would prevent nearly one in six (15%) deaths while delivering gains in terms of quality adjusted life years, the researchers said.

In comparison, they added, screening all men in that age group would result in 20% of deaths being averted but would come with extra costs and large numbers of unnecessary diagnoses, with nearly one in three cancers detected by screening being harmless.

Professor Mark Emberton, of the UCL Medical Sciences, said: “I feel we now have the tools that help us identify men with clinically important disease – applying these tools to the right patient has to be the future.

“That is why this work is so important in helping us know who and when to screen.”

The research is published in the journal Plos Medicine.

CancerProstate cancerTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Passenger injured as Carnival cruise ships collide at Mexican resortPassenger injured as Carnival cruise ships collide at Mexican resort

Second security officer dies after shooting in MoscowSecond security officer dies after shooting in Moscow

‘Huge step’ as US suspect charged over Harry Dunn death in the UK‘Huge step’ as US suspect charged over Harry Dunn death in the UK

Glitch halts Boeing test capsule’s mission to space stationGlitch halts Boeing test capsule’s mission to space station


Lifestyle

These highly-rated heroes deserve a place on your bathroom shelf, says Katie Wright.9 beauty products from 2019 that are actually worth the hype

Des O'Driscoll talks us through his highlights for 2019.Arts/Ents Editor Des O'Driscoll selects his personal highlights of 2019

If you have any concerns or issues you would like Louise to answer you can confidentially do so by submitting your question.We're launching the Louise O'Neill agony aunt column

Santa, please bring my dream presentAll I wanted for Christmas: Neven Maguire and others on the presents they dreamed of finding under the tree

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »