One dead, two injured in Wales after reportedly being attacked by water buffalo

A man has died and two people have been injured after reportedly being attacked by a water buffalo, police in Wales have said.

Emergency services were called to a commercial property in south east Wales at about 2.50pm on Tuesday.

It was reported that two men and a woman had been attacked by a water buffalo.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “A 57-year-old man from the Gwehelog area was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Wales Ambulance Service.

“A 19-year-old man from the Gwehelog area sustained critical injuries during the incident.

“He has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales for treatment by the Welsh Air Ambulance.

“A 22-year-old woman from the Gwehelog area sustained a serious injury to her leg.

“Her injuries are not thought to be critical and she has been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment by the Wales Ambulance Service.

“The water buffalo has been destroyed.”

The force said officers had received assistance from the National Police Air Service (NPAS).