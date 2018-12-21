One dead, one seriously injured in Vienna shooting

A shooting in central Vienna has killed one person and wounded another, Austrian authorities said.

Two people with gunshot wounds were found at about 1.30pm local time in the Lugeck square area of the Austrian capital, police said.

File photo of Vienna

The Austria Press Agency quoted the Vienna rescue service as saying that one person was dead and the other seriously wounded in the shooting.

The area was closed off.

Police said their investigation reached throughout the city but added "there is currently no danger to people who are not involved".

- Press Association