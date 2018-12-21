NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

One dead, one seriously injured in Vienna shooting

Friday, December 21, 2018 - 02:36 PM

A shooting in central Vienna has killed one person and wounded another, Austrian authorities said.

Two people with gunshot wounds were found at about 1.30pm local time in the Lugeck square area of the Austrian capital, police said.

File photo of Vienna

The Austria Press Agency quoted the Vienna rescue service as saying that one person was dead and the other seriously wounded in the shooting.

The area was closed off.

Police said their investigation reached throughout the city but added "there is currently no danger to people who are not involved".

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ViennaAustriaShooting

Related Articles

Almost 140 inmates to be granted temporary release from prison for Christmas

Security under review at Family Courts after man armed with imitation firearm and device arrested

CSO numbers highlight rise in robberies and sexual offences in the last year

Gardaí arrest 11 in West Cork 'Day of Action' against criminal activity

More in this Section

EU settlement scheme to enter public testing phase

Nicola Sturgeon urges PM to ‘stop wasting time’ on Brexit

Coroner calls for armed police at all Westminster gates after terror attack

Three more held over Scandinavian tourist murders in Morocco


Lifestyle

We asked these Fermoy kids about their Santa lists - and here's how we got on

Ask an Expert: Why is my toddler more interested in the Christmas packaging?

Irish gins still mixing it up

Ask Audrey: My nephew identifies as a woman every Tuesday so he can get free into a night-club

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »