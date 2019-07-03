News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

One dead as Stromboli volcano erupts and ‘sends tourists fleeing into sea’

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 08:46 PM

A volcano has erupted on the Sicilian island of Stromboli, killing a hiker and reportedly sending tourists fleeing into the sea.

Images on social media show large clouds of smoke filling the sky with several fires burning visibly through hazy, ash-filled air covering the island just north of the boot of Italy.

Civil protection authorities said a hiker was killed during the eruptions on Wednesday.

Fiona Carter, a British tourist on neighbouring island Panarea, told PA: “There was a loud boom and a huge plume of white and grey smoke rose up from Stromboli. The locals were clearly shocked. The cloud became a very big mushroom cloud. Then we saw streams of red-hot lava running towards the small village of Ginostra.

“The cloud continues to spread across the sky and Stromboli has disappeared from view. Highly unusual and huge explosion according to the locals.”

Tourists threw themselves into the sea for safety following the eruption, According to Italy’s ANSA news agency.

Witness Gianluca Giuffre told the agency people barricaded themselves in houses and sought shelter in the sea after the “very violent explosion followed by a shower of glowing lapilli and lava material”.

The volcano, nicknamed “the Lighthouse of the Mediterranean”, is described as “one of the most active” on earth which has been “erupting almost continuously” since 1932, according to the geology.com website.

The site described its activity as varying “from mild degassing to lava flows to violent explosive eruptions” and says it is one of the world’s most visited volcanoes.

Stromboli’s population is around 500 and its economy is based almost entirely on tourism.

- Press Association

More on this topic

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Angelino re-signs for Manchester City after buy-back clause activated

One-third of trainee doctors involved in adverse event

Cost for State to borrow sinks to almost zero on ‘Lagarde effect’

EruptionStromboliVolcano

More in this Section

Survivors in blaze that killed 14 on board Russian navy’s deep sea research vessel

Rahul Gandhi quits as India’s Congress party president in wake of poll defeat

Amsterdam announces consultation on future of its red light district

Sex abuse ‘lies’ accused repeats claims he was raped by Jimmy Savile


Lifestyle

From cello strings to triangles West Cork Chamber Music Festival had it all

Mum's the Word: Navigating minefield of child’s screen time takes time and effort

Sustainability: ‘Balance and equality are the starting points’

Karl Spain on the three ages of Summer: 'Did you hear he died on his arse the other night in Castlebar'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

    • 18
    • 25
    • 30
    • 35
    • 41
    • 44
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »