One dead and three injured after east London stabbing

By Press Association
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 02:20 PM

A man has died and another three have been injured after a stabbing in east London.

A man in his 20s died at the scene on Buckle Street, Whitechapel, the Metropolitan Police said.

Three other men with stab injuries were treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and officers remain at the scene, having been called just before 9am on Saturday.

Police have asked anybody with any information, including pictures or video of the incident, to come forward.

