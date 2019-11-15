News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

One dead and 19 taken to hospital after minibus overturns

By Press Association
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 12:13 PM

One person died and 19 were taken to hospital after a minibus overturned after a crash with a car in Cambridgeshire, the ambulance service said.

Emergency services were called to a junction on the B1040 Somersham Road, near the villages of Woodhurst and Bluntisham following the crash at about 4.50pm on Thursday.

The East of England Ambulance Service said they were called at 4.51pm and their response included 10 ambulances and two air ambulances.

The scene near the village of Bluntisham (Joe Giddens/PA)
The scene near the village of Bluntisham (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Sadly, despite our best efforts one person died at the scene,” a spokesman said.

Six people were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital near Huntingdon and 13 people were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

More than 20 firefighters were also sent to the scene, said Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

