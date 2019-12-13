News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

One dead, 25 injured in German apartment block blast

One dead, 25 injured in German apartment block blast
By Press Association
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 10:35 AM

One person has been killed and around 25 others injured in an explosion at an apartment block in eastern Germany, according to police.

Debris from the blast in the town of Blankenburg flew up to 200ft (60m) and some people were seriously hurt, police spokesman Uwe Becker told n-tv television.

Other people were being evacuated from the five-storey block, which contains 60 apartments.

Mr Becker said he could not rule out a gas explosion as the cause of the blast, which happened just before 9am, and did not yet have any other likely explanation.

The building is on the edge of Blankenburg, a town of about 20,000 people in the Harz mountains, west of Berlin.

About 100 children at a nearby daycare centre were taken to other facilities.

More on this topic

Angela Merkel visits Auschwitz and says crimes must never be forgottenAngela Merkel visits Auschwitz and says crimes must never be forgotten

German coalition party selects new leadersGerman coalition party selects new leaders

Farmers blocking Berlin roads in protest against government policiesFarmers blocking Berlin roads in protest against government policies

Hitler auction items donated to keep them out of ‘bad hands’Hitler auction items donated to keep them out of ‘bad hands’

BlankenburgExplosionTOPIC: Germany

More in this Section

Observers allowed back into UN climate talks after protestObservers allowed back into UN climate talks after protest

Scottish leaders cast votes in UK general electionScottish leaders cast votes in UK general election

Boris Johnson did not vote for himself on polling day in the UKBoris Johnson did not vote for himself on polling day in the UK

Climate activists unfurl huge banner on EU headquarters ahead of summitClimate activists unfurl huge banner on EU headquarters ahead of summit


Lifestyle

Ciara McDonnell talks to four high-profile people about their festive traditions and favourite tracksHere's what has these famous faces rockin’ around the Christmas tree

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »