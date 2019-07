One dead, 11 injured in Brooklyn shooting

One man was killed and 11 people were injured in a shooting at an outdoor event in Brooklyn, New York, police have said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the shooting in the eastern district of Brownsville “shattered a peaceful neighbourhood event”.

A New York City police spokesman said 12 people had been shot, including a 38-year-old man who was dead on arrival at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police did not offer any details about possible suspects. Officers did not have details regarding the conditions of the other 11 people injured and said the investigation was ongoing.

A notice on the NYC Parks website said programming at the Brownsville Recreation Centre next to the playground had been cancelled.

Videos posted on social media showed police clearing large groups of people out of the area around the recreation centre following the shooting.

#BREAKING : New York - At least 7 people have been injured in a shooting incident in a Brooklyn playground at New Lots Avenue in Brownsville. #NYC #Brooklyn Video : Citizen NYCpic.twitter.com/FONJWyzg1Q July 28, 2019

Photos from local news outlets showed several people taken from the scene on stretchers, including some with what appeared to be minor wounds.

Brownsville is a neighbourhood that has struggled with gun violence.

“We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets,” Mr de Blasio tweeted.

We had a terrible shooting in Brownsville tonight that shattered a peaceful neighborhood event. Our hearts go out to the victims. We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 28, 2019

State Senator Roxanne J Persaud echoed Mr de Blasio, adding the hashtags “#StopTheViolence” and “#PutDownTheGuns” to her tweets expressing frustration with the shooting, which she called “unacceptable” and “cowardly.”

“Our community mourns again. We should be able to have fun in open spaces without fear of violence,” tweeted Ms Persaud, whose district includes Brownsville.

“Respect your community. We are better than the violence.”

- Associated Press