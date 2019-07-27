News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Omani minister in Iran amid Strait of Hormuz tanker crisis

Omani minister in Iran amid Strait of Hormuz tanker crisis
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 08:08 PM

A top Omani diplomat has travelled to Tehran for talks after weeks of volatility over the Strait of Hormuz, including the recent seizure by Iranian authorities of a British-flagged tanker.

Oman, seen as a neutral Gulf Arab country that has acted as a facilitator of talks between the US and Iran in the past, sits across the Strait from Iran, at the mouth of the Persian Gulf.

The meeting between Omani foreign affairs minister Yusuf bin Alawi and Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif was seen as a possible bid to diffuse a diplomatic standoff with Britain after the Stena Impero was seized earlier this month.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, and his Omani counterpart Yousuf bin Alawi met in Tehran (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, and his Omani counterpart Yousuf bin Alawi met in Tehran (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

The Omani diplomat’s visit also comes amid a spike in tensions between Washington and Tehran stemming from President Donald Trump’s decision last year to withdraw the US from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers and impose sweeping sanctions on the country.

After the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister tweeted that they discussed security in the region, bilateral ties and the “effects of the US’ economic terrorism on Iran” – in reference to the sanctions.

Iranian officials have said the Stena Impero with its crew of 23 – none of whom are British nationals – had violated international shipping laws during its transit through the Strait.

Photos released by Iran’s state-run IRIB News Agency show the Stena Impero crew (IRIB News Agency/AP)
Photos released by Iran’s state-run IRIB News Agency show the Stena Impero crew (IRIB News Agency/AP)

But other senior Iranian officials have suggested the ship was seized in retaliation for the British Navy’s role in seizing an Iranian supertanker first, off the coast of Gibraltar over violations of EU sanctions on oil sales to Syria.

The Royal Navy helped impound the Iranian ship that was carrying more than two million barrels of crude on July 4.

Its crew is being held aboard the vessel, as is the crew of the Stena Impero, which is now near the heavily guarded Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

A police vessel is seen beside the Grace 1 Iranian supertanker seized off Gibraltar (Marcos Moreno/AP)
A police vessel is seen beside the Grace 1 Iranian supertanker seized off Gibraltar (Marcos Moreno/AP)

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani suggested this week that Iran might release the British-flagged ship if the UK takes similar steps to release the Iranian oil tanker.

Also on Saturday, the visiting Omani minister met with Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Mr Shamkhani said during the meeting that “Iran’s action was completely lawful and consistent with enforcing nautical regulations”, according to reports.

- Press Association

More on this topic

British vessel transits strait where Iran seized tankerBritish vessel transits strait where Iran seized tanker

Pressure mounts in Gulf: Diplomacy can trump threatsPressure mounts in Gulf: Diplomacy can trump threats

Timeline: The rise of political tensions in the Persian GulfTimeline: The rise of political tensions in the Persian Gulf

British government ‘deeply concerned’ by seizure of oil tanker in Persian GulfBritish government ‘deeply concerned’ by seizure of oil tanker in Persian Gulf

IranOmanStena ImperoTOPIC: Iran

More in this Section

Hong Kong protesters march despite police warningsHong Kong protesters march despite police warnings

Two dead in South Korea balcony collapse near swimming competitionTwo dead in South Korea balcony collapse near swimming competition

At least eight dead as quakes shake northern Philippine islesAt least eight dead as quakes shake northern Philippine isles

US Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wallUS Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall


Lifestyle

Prepare to kiss 'weather dependent' wardrobe conundrums 'bye-bye', says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: It's leather weather

Poet Pat Boran in conversation with Hilary Fennell.'My biggest challenge in life so far has been keeping optimistic', says poet Pat Boran

We have a variety of Broom in our garden. Potted, due to its unruly nature and capacity to spread like wildfire.Lindsay Woods: 'Kicky cow, kicky calf and all that'

The Irish National Stud and Gardens, Kildare, in association with ISNA, holds its first plant fair on Saturday, August 10, from 11am to 4pm. Admission €5, which will allow reduced entry into the Japanese Gardens.Gardening Notes: Your guide to what's on

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »