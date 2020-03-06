News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Olympic torch festivities dimmed because of Covid-19 fears

Olympic torch festivities dimmed because of Covid-19 fears
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 10:23 AM

Tokyo organisers have downsized the arrival ceremony for the Olympic torch because of the spreading Covid-19.

Organising committee president Yoshiro Mori said Friday that 140 children will not be sent to Greece to give the flame a send off on March 19, a day before it is due to arrive in Japan.

“It’s a gut-wrenching decision not to be able to let them perform,” Mr Mori said, speaking in Japanese.

The Olympic torch will be kindled on March 12 in a ceremony in Greece and then flown to Japan.

It is to land in Miyagi at a Japan Air Self-Defence base in the northern part of the country.

The Olympic Flame is lit by an actress dressed as the High Priestess, using a parabolic mirror to reflect the rays of the sun, during a rehearsal for the London flame ceremony in Greece (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Olympic Flame is lit by an actress dressed as the High Priestess, using a parabolic mirror to reflect the rays of the sun, during a rehearsal for the London flame ceremony in Greece (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Mr Mori said the the changes forced by the spreading virus “make me feel even more strongly about not losing the fight”.

“Of course we are worried,” he added.

“But the government is doing its utmost to battle the situation, and scientists are fighting against the challenges.

“I believe in the power of human beings and the efforts from around the world.

“But that doesn’t mean will just wait and hope.”

Mr Mori referred obliquely to changes being made.

The IOC says the 2020 Games will go on as planned, but others have speculated about postponing, cancelling, moving events or changing cities, or even holding an Olympics without fans.

“The Tokyo Olympics should be held even if parts of it have to be modified,” Mr Mori said.

“But it does not mean we will scale it down.”

The four-month torch relay around Japan begins on March 26 from Fukushima prefecture, located about 150 miles northeast of Tokyo.

It is to end on July 24 at the new 1.43 billion US dollar national stadium in Tokyo.

Mr Mori did not discuss any other changes to the relay.

The New National Stadium, a venue for the opening and closing ceremonies at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is seen from Shibuya Sky observation deck (Jae C. Hong/AP)
The New National Stadium, a venue for the opening and closing ceremonies at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is seen from Shibuya Sky observation deck (Jae C. Hong/AP)

He was asked about the opening on July 24 and ruled out any postponement.

The International Olympic Committee and local organisers have repeated over and over that the Olympics will open as scheduled.

The Paralympics are set to begin on August 25.

Virologists, however, say it’s impossible to tell if the spreading virus will allow that to happen.

Twelve deaths in Japan have been attributed to the virus.

China is reporting more than 3,000 deaths from the virus, and still has more than 80% of the world cases, though outbreaks are surging in Italy, Iran and South Korea.

2020coronavirusCovid-19OlympicsTokyoTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Injuries reported in first ever derailment of high-speed French TGV trainInjuries reported in first ever derailment of high-speed French TGV train

Ex-UN boss Javier Perez de Cuellar, who backed ‘discreet diplomacy’, dies at 100Ex-UN boss Javier Perez de Cuellar, who backed ‘discreet diplomacy’, dies at 100

Putin and Erdogan set for last-ditch talks to avoid further conflict in SyriaPutin and Erdogan set for last-ditch talks to avoid further conflict in Syria

Coronavirus outbreak delays China President Xi Jinping’s visit to JapanCoronavirus outbreak delays China President Xi Jinping’s visit to Japan


Lifestyle

From Greta Thunberg to Mary Robinson, women globally are giving leadership to the climate crisis – the defining issue of our time. To mark International Women's Day, Helen O'Callaghan talks to five women in Ireland, playing key roles in raising awareness about the urgent need to take action.World in their hands: Five women who want us to take action on climate change

“I'm not letting that get anywhere near my nan,” blurts an emotional Dave. We’re discussing coronavirus in class.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: lauding the work of women

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »