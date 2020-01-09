News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Oldest living Olympic champion turns 99

Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 12:02 PM

The oldest living Olympic champion has turned 99 years old.

Agnes Keleti won 10 Olympic medals as a gymnast at the 1952 Helsinki Games and the 1956 Melbourne Games and is also a Holocaust survivor.

She was aged 31 and 35 during her two Olympics and won five gold medals.

Agnes Keleti demonstrates her flexibility with her son Rafael at her apartment in Budapest (Laszlo Balogh/AP)
Keleti’s father and uncles were killed in the Nazis’ Auschwitz death camp.

She trails only American swimmers Mark Spitz and Dara Torres among Jewish athletes in having the most Olympic medals.

Keleti lived for decades in Israel teaching gymnastics before returning a few years ago to Budapest, Hungary.

Agnes Keleti with her medals (Laszlo Balogh/AP)
She said the most important thing children should learn is “the joy of life”.

Agnes KeletiHungaryOlympianOlympics

