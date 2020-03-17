News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Old equipment ‘still leaking ozone-depleting chemicals into the atmosphere’

Old equipment ‘still leaking ozone-depleting chemicals into the atmosphere’
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 04:00 PM

Old equipment such as building insulation foam, refrigerators, cooling systems, and foam insulation are still leaking ozone-destroying gases into the atmosphere, scientists have said.

Researchers have found “unexpectedly high” levels of man-made chemicals known as CFC-11 and CFC-12, which belong to a group compounds responsible for creating a hole in Earth’s ozone layer known as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), despite a worldwide ban on the production of these gases.

The team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US traced the source of these CFCs to “large banks” of old equipment which were manufactured before the global phase-out, which began in 2000.

They said their findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, contradict previous analysis that these banks would be too small to cause significant damage to the Earth’s protective ozone layer.

High in the atmosphere, the ozone shields the planet from harmful ultraviolet rays that can cause problems such as skin cancer and crop damage.

In 1987, countries around the world agreed in the Montreal Protocol to phase out CFCs.

The effect of the phase-out was observed in 2016, when scientists noticed the first signs of healing in the Antarctic ozone layer.

Based on these efforts, a United Nations report in 2018 predicted the upper ozone layer above the Northern Hemisphere would be completely repaired in the 2030s, while the Antarctic ozone hole should disappear in the 2060s.

Wherever these CFC banks reside, we should consider recovering and destroying them as responsibly as we can

But MIT researchers said that, if left unchecked, these banks, which are slowly leaking the CFC-11 and CFC-12 gases into the atmosphere, would delay the recovery of the ozone hole by six years and add the equivalent of nine billion metric tonnes of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.

Susan Solomon, a professor of environmental studies at MIT, and a co-author on the study, said: “Wherever these CFC banks reside, we should consider recovering and destroying them as responsibly as we can.

“Some banks are easier to destroy than others. For instance, before you tear a building down, you can take careful measures to recover the insulation foam and bury it in a landfill, helping the ozone layer recover faster and perhaps taking off a chunk of global warming as a gift to the planet.”

The team also found high levels of another ozone-depleting chemical, CFC-113, which is being emitted into the atmosphere at a rate of seven billion grams per year.

This chemical is still being produced as a feedstock for the manufacturing of other substances, they said.

Based on their calculations, the researchers believe if all banks were destroyed back in 2000, the measure would have saved the equivalent of 25 billion metric tonnes of carbon dioxide between 2000 and 2020, and there would be no CFC emissions lingering now from these banks.

In a second scenario, the researchers said, if the CFC banks are dismantled in 2020, it would help the ozone layer recover six years faster.

CFCChlorofluorocarbonsOzonePollutionTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

250,000 will die in UK unless stricter virus measures are adopted, warn scientists250,000 will die in UK unless stricter virus measures are adopted, warn scientists

Minister discusses possibility of postponing UK schools’ summer exams to SeptemberMinister discusses possibility of postponing UK schools’ summer exams to September

US tells older people to stay home and all ages to avoid crowdsUS tells older people to stay home and all ages to avoid crowds

England's Chief medical officer defends UK's Covid-19 testingEngland's Chief medical officer defends UK's Covid-19 testing


Lifestyle

Head chef at Michelin-starred Aniar, JP McMahon’s new cookbook is a celebration — and a historical dispatch — of Irish food, writes Joe McNamee.A taste of tradition: JP McMahon's food bible

With the release of a new Boomtown Rats album and book, Bob Geldof talks to Hannah Stephenson about grief, fame and the scourge of social media.Bob Geldof on grief, fame and social media: ‘Life ... if you do it you get through it’

BEGORRAH and bejaysus, we’ve had a rough auld time of it in Hollywood over the years.From Darby O'Gill to far and Away: The worst depictions of Ireland on the big screen post print

As digital alternatives to a traditional current account become more popular and the big name banks in Ireland annoy many with their fees and charges.Making Cents: Lowest interest rate in the bag for An Post

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »