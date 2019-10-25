News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Old aerial images and drone photography reveal scale of ice loss since 1980s

Old aerial images and drone photography reveal scale of ice loss since 1980s
By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 04:29 PM

Scientists have used old aerial images and drone photography to show the scale of ice loss from some of Iceland’s largest glaciers.

The composite images document changes to a group of glaciers on the south side of Vatnajokull, one of the largest ice caps in Europe, from the 1980s to the present day.

They were created by Dr Kieran Baxter from the University of Dundee using aerial mapping photographs and modelled in 3D using special software.

The images were created using a 3D process (University of Dundee/PA)
The images were created using a 3D process (University of Dundee/PA)

The models were aligned with present day drone photographs.

Dr Baxter, a researcher from the 3DVisLab at the University’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, said: “This method allows us to compose unique aerial views of past landscapes and to see how they have changed over the last 30 to 40 years.

“This period, which is within living memory for many people, has seen accelerated melt in south-east Iceland.

“While we have a fantastic resource of mapping photographs from the 1980s, this method can also be applied to aerial photographs that are even older.

“The archives are huge and we have barely scratched the surface in terms of using them to better show how the warming climate is revealed in our landscapes.”

The images show the ice receding (University of Dundee/PA)
The images show the ice receding (University of Dundee/PA)

Vatnajokull ice cap, which covers an area of 7,700 square kilometres, has lowered by around 20 metres on average in the last 30 years, researchers said.

The glacier ice margins are said to be retreating tens of metres, and in some areas hundreds of metres, every year.

The area of the icecap has been reduced by more than 400 square kilometres since the turn of the century.

Dr Baxter led the two-year project in collaboration with the University of Iceland and the Icelandic Meteorological Office, which conduct glacier monitoring in the country.

READ MORE

Teenager breaks into German prison in bid to win back jailed ex-girlfriend

More on this topic

Climate change disrupting river flooding patterns, scientists warnClimate change disrupting river flooding patterns, scientists warn

Survey finds workers would take pay cuts for sake of climate change and flexible workingSurvey finds workers would take pay cuts for sake of climate change and flexible working

Minister: Farmers need to make 'very significant changes' to reduce Ireland's carbon footprintMinister: Farmers need to make 'very significant changes' to reduce Ireland's carbon footprint

Cara Delevingne: We’re all on this planet togetherCara Delevingne: We’re all on this planet together

climate changeIcelandUniversity of DundeeTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Labour open to compromise on Johnson’s Brexit deal, says McDonnellLabour open to compromise on Johnson’s Brexit deal, says McDonnell

Suspected migrants detained at Belgian port where container was shipped fromSuspected migrants detained at Belgian port where container was shipped from

'It challenges our understanding of humanity': Lorry deaths a ‘very dark’ day for Essex town'It challenges our understanding of humanity': Lorry deaths a ‘very dark’ day for Essex town

Bolivia’s Morales declares himself election winnerBolivia’s Morales declares himself election winner


Lifestyle

Cathy Desmond enjoyed the combination of Rossini and an Irish composer at Wexford Festival OperaLive Music Review: Adina - Wexford Festival Opera

Irish flora and fauna helped form a crucial part of the nation’s history, writes Fiann Ó Nualláin.Walking in the steps of O’Sullivan Beare clan

The supermodel is part of a particularly famous family, but she’s still managed to carve out her own fashion niche.These are Kendall Jenner’s most glamorous style moments

You know where you are with penne and spaghetti, but what about orzo and casarecce?World Pasta Day: 7 lesser known shapes and how to eat them

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »