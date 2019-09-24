News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Oil tanker held by Iran has not moved after release, says owner

Oil tanker held by Iran has not moved after release, says owner
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 03:17 PM

The head of the shipping firm that owns the British-flagged oil tanker held by Iran since July has said it is still in Iranian waters, a day after Tehran said the vessel was free to move.

Erik Hanell, chief executive of Swedish company Stena Bulk, told the Associated Press: “We know nothing as to why she is still there.”

On Monday, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told journalists that legal proceedings against the Stena Impero had ended. The tanker has been kept in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas since July 19.

“Based on a friendly approach that allows forgiving mistakes, ground for freedom of the tanker has been paved and it can move,” Mr Rabiei said.

Iran seized the tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s oil passes.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The raid saw commandos drop on to the ship from a helicopter, carrying assault rifles, with dramatic images later replayed on state television.

Earlier this month, Iran released seven of the ship’s crew members, but 16 remain on board.

The seizure came after authorities in Gibraltar seized an Iranian tanker carrying 130 million dollars (£104 million) in crude oil on suspicion of it breaking European Union sanctions on Syria.

READ MORE

Longest parliamentary session in UK history resumes on Wednesday

Gibraltar later released the tanker, then called the Grace 1, after it said Iran had promised the ship would not go to Syria.

The ship, renamed the Adrian Darya 1, now sits off the Syrian coast, angering Britain. Iran has not said who purchased its 2.1 million barrels of crude oil.

The ship seizures came after months of heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf, sparked by President Donald Trump’s decision over a year ago to withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers and impose crippling sanctions on its vital oil trade.

Iran since has begun breaking terms of the deal.

- Press Association

READ MORE

'I strongly disagree with what the justices have found' - Boris Johnson reacts to UK Supreme Court ruling

More on this topic

Johnson accuses Iran of being behind attacks on Saudi oil facilitiesJohnson accuses Iran of being behind attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Iran criticises Boris Johnson after he attributes blame for Saudi attacksIran criticises Boris Johnson after he attributes blame for Saudi attacks

Iran tells West to leave Persian Gulf amid heightened tensionIran tells West to leave Persian Gulf amid heightened tension

Iran warns of ‘immediate response’ to any US action over Saudi attackIran warns of ‘immediate response’ to any US action over Saudi attack

Stena ImperotankerTOPIC: Iran

More in this Section

Trump ordered Ukraine aid frozen ‘amid demand for Biden probe’Trump ordered Ukraine aid frozen ‘amid demand for Biden probe’

Court clears Spanish government to exhume Franco’s remainsCourt clears Spanish government to exhume Franco’s remains

'Boris Johnson isn’t fit to be prime minister': UK politicians react to Supreme Court ruling'Boris Johnson isn’t fit to be prime minister': UK politicians react to Supreme Court ruling

Boris Johnson's prorogation of UK parliament deemed unlawful by Supreme CourtBoris Johnson's prorogation of UK parliament deemed unlawful by Supreme Court


Lifestyle

The theatre of Dead Centre has always been haunted: by the ghosts of Chekhov, Proust, Shakespeare, even, in Hamnet, Shakespeare’s son. So perhaps it’s a logical step that they have now given us a play performed by ghosts, or at least invisible actors.Review: Beckett’s Room at The Gate, for Dublin Theatre Festival

The Cork Friends of Crumlin Charity Ball will take place on November 2 at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs.Crumlin Chairty Ball highlights the need to support Cork's sickest children

Cathy Desmond selects the best upcoming events from the worlds of music, opera and ballet.Classical pursuits: Upcoming events in music, opera and ballet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »