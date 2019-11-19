News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Officer commended for Grenfell work guilty of possessing indecent photo of child

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 04:28 PM

A highly decorated police officer in England has been found guilty of possessing an indecent video of a child but cleared of corruption.

Novlett Robyn Williams, commended for her work in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster, showed no emotion as she was convicted of the charge by a majority of 10 to one.

Williams, 54, from south London, denied ever seeing the video, which was sent to her via WhatsApp by her sister, co-defendant Jennifer Hodge, in February 2018.

But prosecutors said there was no way that Williams could have missed the 54-second clip, and cited a response from the officer to her older sister to “please call” as evidence that she wanted to discuss the content.

Williams denied possessing an indecent image of a child and corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privilege.

Social worker Hodge, 56, of Brent in north-west London, was found guilty of distributing an indecent image of a child.

Hodge’s long-term boyfriend, bus driver Dido Massivi, was convicted of two counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child, and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying a person having sex with a horse.

