News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ocean temperature ‘surprises’ becoming more common, scientists say

Ocean temperature ‘surprises’ becoming more common, scientists say
By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 08:21 PM

Unusually high ocean temperatures are occurring more frequently than researchers previously thought, a new study suggests.

The warming events, including marine heatwaves, are disrupting marine ecosystems and the people who rely on them, scientists say.

They examined 65 large marine ecosystems from 1854-2018 to identify the frequency of surprising ocean temperatures.

This was defined as an annual mean temperature two standard deviations above the mean of the previous three decades.

The “surprises” were noted all over the world, including the Arctic, North Atlantic, eastern Pacific, and off of Australia.

We've seen an average of 12 ecosystems experiencing these warming events each year over the past seven years

Researchers also found that the warming events occurred at nearly double the rate they expected.

Dr Andrew Pershing, chief scientific officer at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, said: “Across the 65 ecosystems we examined, we expected about six or seven of them would experience these ‘surprises’ each year.

“Instead, we’ve seen an average of 12 ecosystems experiencing these warming events each year over the past seven years, including a high of 23 ‘surprises’ in 2016.”

Scientists also looked at the effect of the warming on sea life and human communities.

In natural communities like coral reefs, fish, and plankton, new species that prefer warmer conditions can often replace cold-loving species that suffer when an ecosystem warms.

While the changeover of species should be able to keep pace in gradually warming conditions, in ecosystems that are experiencing change much faster they are expected to suffer reductions in both biomass and diversity.

An increase in ocean “surprises” also affects humans, the study published in Proceedings Of The National Academy Of Sciences observed.

According to the study, as the planet continues to warm, ecosystems and human communities will adapt to the changing conditions.

However, scientists say it is unclear whether such adjustments will keep pace as the climate trends accelerate.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Whaley Bridge shows what might lie aheadWhaley Bridge shows what might lie ahead

Ethiopia aiming for tree-planting world record in move against deforestationEthiopia aiming for tree-planting world record in move against deforestation

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg to take message to US by boatClimate change activist Greta Thunberg to take message to US by boat

James Lovelock at 100: A voice we ignore, but at our perilJames Lovelock at 100: A voice we ignore, but at our peril

ClimateOceansPNASTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Residents risking lives by refusing to leave UK town, warn policeResidents risking lives by refusing to leave UK town, warn police

Strike by Heathrow workers suspended to allow more talksStrike by Heathrow workers suspended to allow more talks

Texas shopping centre gunman charged with murder in domestic terrorism caseTexas shopping centre gunman charged with murder in domestic terrorism case

Gunman who killed nine people in Ohio mass shooting identifiedGunman who killed nine people in Ohio mass shooting identified


Lifestyle

Flitting from one item to another online has reduced our attention spans to eight seconds – and it’s having a detrimental impact on our lives, says Aileen C. O’Reilly.Generation goldfish: Our online lives are having a detrimental impact on our attention spans

Sampaio posted a photo backstage at a Victoria’s Secret shoot.Victoria’s Secret ‘hires first transgender model’ – Valentina Sampaio and 4 others making an impact

Ever wondered how Isaac Carew – the food writer – likes his eggs in the morning?2 minutes with model-turned-chef Isaac Carew who loves his sushi

Once you got past the traffic, there was plenty fun to be had at Curraghmore, writes Joe Leogue.Five things we learned at All Together Now

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »