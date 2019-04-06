NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Obama vows support for young activists tackling causes ‘we deeply believe in’

Saturday, April 06, 2019 - 04:28 PM

Former US president Barack Obama has vowed support for young leaders in Europe and elsewhere who are trying to tackle problems such as climate change and inequality.

He told a town hall meeting in Berlin, Germany, today that mentoring activists through his foundation may help encourage “millions of people who are working on the values and causes that we so deeply believe in”.

Mr Obama greets German Green Party member Katharina Schulze during the event (Michael Sohn/AP)

He said despite Europe’s wealth, social achievements and decades of peace, “we also know that powerful forces are working to reverse many of these trends”.

He offered activists advice on a range of topics, from capitalism to mindfulness.

He also suggested that fostering reasoned debate online should be a key task to keep politics from going in a negative direction.

- Press Association

