News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Obama criticises US virus response in online graduation speech

Obama criticises US virus response in online graduation speech
Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 02:33 AM

Former president Barack Obama has criticised some officials overseeing the coronavirus response, telling college graduates that the pandemic shows many “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Mr Obama spoke on Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition, a two-hour livestreaming event for historically black colleges and universities broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

His remarks were surprisingly political and touched on current events beyond the virus and its social and economic impacts.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” he said.

“A lot them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Mr Obama did not name President Donald Trump or any other federal or state officials.

As he congratulated graduates and commiserated over the difficult world they face, the former president noted the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was killed while jogging on a residential street in Georgia in February.

We see it in the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on our communities, just as we see it when a black man goes for a jog and some folks feel like they can stop and question and shoot him if he doesn’t submit to their questioning

“Let’s be honest: A disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communicates have historically had to deal with in this country,” Mr Obama said.

“We see it in the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on our communities, just as we see it when a black man goes for a jog and some folks feel like they can stop and question and shoot him if he doesn’t submit to their questioning.”

Mr Obama went on to deliver a televised prime-time commencement address for the high school Class of 2020 in which he urged the young graduates to be unafraid despite the current challenges facing the nation and to strive to be part of a diverse community.

“Leave behind all the old ways of thinking that divide us — sexism, racial prejudice, status, greed — and set the world on a different path,” he said.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Trump fires critical State Department watchdogTrump fires critical State Department watchdog

New $3 trillion US relief bill passes first stageNew $3 trillion US relief bill passes first stage

Mexico moves to restart economy despite rising infectionsMexico moves to restart economy despite rising infections

Trump ‘hopeful’ of coronavirus vaccine by end of 2020Trump ‘hopeful’ of coronavirus vaccine by end of 2020


Lifestyle

While we continue hunkering down and use the time for interior sprucing up, it’s also an opportunity to consider what we really need and want in our homes, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Pandemic gives us time consider what we really need and want in our homes

The roaring twenties. Perhaps they’ll start in 2021, or 2022.The roaring 20s: The 60s had the mini, and the 70s gave us flares. So what style will define this troubled decade?

Aoife O’Shea, HSE senior speech and language therapist, coordinator of Happy Talk, currently redeployed to Pairc Uí ChaoimhWorking Life: Aoife O'Shea, HSE Happy Talk

THOUGH lockdown is undeniably challenging, former Kilkenny All-Star Tommy Walsh appreciates the benefits.The Shape I'm In: former Kilkenny All-Star Tommy Walsh

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »