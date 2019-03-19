NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
NZ PM: I will never mention killer's name

Jacinda Ardern consoles a Muslim woman after the shooting in Christchurch which killed 50 people
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 07:02 AM
By Digital Desk staff

New Zealand's prime minister has vowed not to name the man accused of shooting 50 people dead in a terror attack publicity.

Thirty people remain in hospital after the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch - nine of them in a critical condition.

A 28-year-old Australian man has been charged with murder after appearing in court at the weekend.

Jacinda Ardern has been speaking in New Zealand's parliament four days after the atrocity:

"He sought many things from his act of terror, but one was notoriety," she said.

"That is why you will never hear me mention his name."

