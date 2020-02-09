NYPD officer shot in the Bronx hours after ambush on patrol van

A New York City police officer has been shot in the Bronx hours after a gunman shot and wounded an officer in an unprovoked attack on a patrol van.

The officer was shot on Sunday morning at the headquarters of the 41st police precinct, NYPD spokesman Hubert Reyes said.

Mr Reyes said the injured officer is in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital. The police van with a bullet hole above the door handle (NYPD/AP)

He said it is unclear if Sunday’s shooting is related to Saturday evening’s ambush on a patrol van in the same area.

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a man approached the uniformed officers’ van on Saturday asking for directions before pulling out a gun “without provocation”.

He fired multiple shots, striking the officer in the driver’s seat in the chin and the neck.

Neither officer returned fire.

The injured officer is expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday.

Police are still looking for the suspected gunman, who fled after the shooting.

Security video that appeared to capture the shooting shows the van being driven quickly away as a man appeared to point something at the fleeing vehicle.