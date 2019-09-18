News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Nursery paedophile Vanessa George released from UK prison

Nursery paedophile Vanessa George released from UK prison
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 11:49 AM

Paedophile nursery worker Vanessa George has been released from prison in the UK.

The 49-year-old was jailed indefinitely in 2009 and told to serve a minimum of seven years behind bars for abusing toddlers at Little Ted’s Nursery in Plymouth.

Earlier this month, the Parole Board concluded that she no longer poses a significant risk to the public, although she is under “strict licence conditions” and has been banned from Devon and Cornwall.

On Wednesday, a source confirmed that George had been released from prison.

CCTV footage of Vanessa George on the phone to her lawyer while in police custody in Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
CCTV footage of Vanessa George on the phone to her lawyer while in police custody in Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

When news broke of her imminent release, chief probation officer Sonia Crozier wrote an open letter to the people of Plymouth to say: “I share the disgust at the crimes committed by Vanessa George and I understand why the prospect of her release is so worrying to so many people, particularly in Plymouth where memories of her abuse are still vivid and frightening.

“The fact she so callously exploited a position of trust to commit these crimes makes them all the more horrifying.

“She will also never be allowed to work with children again and will be on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of her life.

“She is subject to a number of conditions, including not to have unsupervised contact with any children whatsoever.

“If she breaches any of these conditions or if her probation officer thinks there is an increasing chance she might re-offend – she can be immediately recalled to prison.”

A member of the charity group Abused Babies and Children Foundation (ABC) holds a placard that shows the face of Vanessa George during a protest outside Bristol Crown Court when George was jailed in 2009 (Barry Batchelor/PA)
A member of the charity group Abused Babies and Children Foundation (ABC) holds a placard that shows the face of Vanessa George during a protest outside Bristol Crown Court when George was jailed in 2009 (Barry Batchelor/PA)

During George’s 2009 sentencing, Mr Justice Royce told her she had “plumbed new depths of depravity” by abusing those in her care.

The “shockwaves” of her maltreatment of babies and toddlers would be felt in every one of the country’s nursery schools, he added.

Although the self-styled “paedo whore mum” has named some victims, George was accused of deliberately hiding information that would properly pinpoint those in the pictures she took.

Child protection officers visited 180 children thought to have had contact with George, who admitted taking up to eight pictures a day while on duty.

The Parole Board has said that it will consider sympathetically any further requests for exclusion zones, to prevent any victim from coming into contact inadvertently with George.

- Press Association

More on this topic

UK inflation slumps to lowest level since 2016UK inflation slumps to lowest level since 2016

Man with stage four cancer completes Britain’s ‘hardest walk’Man with stage four cancer completes Britain’s ‘hardest walk’

Police had no option but to remove Extinction Rebellion activists, court toldPolice had no option but to remove Extinction Rebellion activists, court told

Second man arrested in connection with gold toilet theftSecond man arrested in connection with gold toilet theft

crimePoliceVanessa GeorgeTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Israel exit poll suggests Netanyahu has failed to win majorityIsrael exit poll suggests Netanyahu has failed to win majority

Trump’s former campaign manager rebuffs questions at ‘impeachment hearing’Trump’s former campaign manager rebuffs questions at ‘impeachment hearing’

US government files lawsuit against Edward Snowden over new bookUS government files lawsuit against Edward Snowden over new book

Man with stage four cancer completes Britain’s ‘hardest walk’Man with stage four cancer completes Britain’s ‘hardest walk’


Lifestyle

This season textiles trend large, full of colour and exotic pattern, and applied in new ways to make a personal design statement from the living room to the bedroom, writes Carol O’CallaghanTextile trends that can help you make a personal design statement

If you haven’t heard of facial oils or thought they weren’t for you, please, please, please don’t be cross with me for introducing you.The Skin Nerd: Slippery skin? Facial oil could be for you, I swear!

Beneath The Eyrie is the best album Black Francis and co have created since their comeback. He tells Richard Purden about it.Pixies release best album created since the band's comeback

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »