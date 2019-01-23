Nurse arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman in vegetative state in US

US police have arrested a male nurse on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman who had been in a vegetative state.

Hacienda Healthcare Facility in Phoenix. Picture: Press Association.

The 29-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix, Arizona, last month.

36-year-old Nathan Sutherland is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of abusing a vulnerable adult.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said:

"Sutherland is a licensed practical nurse who was responsible for providing care to the victim during the time the sexual assault occurred.

"Sutherland is being booked as we speak into the Maricopa County jail."