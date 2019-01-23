NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Nurse arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman in vegetative state in US

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 05:03 PM
By Digital Desk staff

US police have arrested a male nurse on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman who had been in a vegetative state.

Hacienda Healthcare Facility in Phoenix. Picture: Press Association.

The 29-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix, Arizona, last month.

36-year-old Nathan Sutherland is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of abusing a vulnerable adult.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said:

"Sutherland is a licensed practical nurse who was responsible for providing care to the victim during the time the sexual assault occurred.

"Sutherland is being booked as we speak into the Maricopa County jail."


Related Articles

Suspected US spy who holds Irish passport had materials containing ‘state secrets’, says lawyer

Crowded field of candidates: Kamala Harris in White House race

Diocese in apology after Native American surrounded by jeering youths

Justifiable journeys or junket jamborees?

More in this Section

Nicola Sturgeon to tell Theresa May to ‘stop pursuing the impossible’ on Brexit

Labour ‘highly likely’ to support plan to delay Brexit if no deal – McDonnell

Chinese model in ‘racist’ Dolce & Gabbana ads apologises

Rescue workers to resume search for plane carrying Cardiff footballer


Lifestyle

As Sarah Michelle Gellar tries Tabata for the first time, what is this 4-minute workout?

Liechtenstein turns 300 – 7 reasons to make this alpine micro-state your next destination

Specs in focus: A nostalgic look back at how glasses became a centrepiece of style

Gemma Atkinson: ‘Strong isn’t a size, sexy isn’t a size – it’s all about health’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »