News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Number 10 demands EU rethink amid claims UK focused on no-deal Brexit

Number 10 demands EU rethink amid claims UK focused on no-deal Brexit
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 08:08 AM

Downing Street has insisted the EU must “change its stance” to secure a Brexit deal, as officials in Brussels reportedly suggested Britain is focused on a no-deal exit.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to hold fresh talks to negotiate a new agreement but a “rethink” is needed by the EU over the “current refusal” to make any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement, Number 10 added.

The warning came after reports emerged about a briefing to diplomats in Brussels following a meeting between Mr Johnson’s top Europe adviser David Frost and senior EU figures.

Mr Frost was sent to Brussels to deliver the message that the UK will be leaving on October 31 “whatever the circumstances”.

Boris Johnson (Rui Vieira/PA)
Boris Johnson (Rui Vieira/PA)

A no-deal Brexit appears to be the UK Government’s “central scenario”, according to a senior EU diplomat quoted by the Daily Telegraph and the Guardian, following last week’s talks.

They are reported to have said: “It was clear UK does not have another plan. No intention to negotiate, which would require a plan. A no deal now appears to be the UK Government’s central scenario.”

Since taking power, Mr Johnson has ordered planning for a no-deal Brexit to be ramped up – despite claiming the odds of it happening are a “million to one against”.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The PM wants to meet EU leaders and negotiate a new deal – one that abolishes the anti-democratic backstop.

“We will throw ourselves into the negotiations with the greatest energy and the spirit of friendship and we hope the EU will rethink its current refusal to make any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement.

READ MORE

Paschal Donohoe in London for 'working visit' with UK Chancellor

“The fact is the Withdrawal Agreement has been rejected by Parliament three times and will not pass in its current form so if the EU wants a deal, it needs to change its stance.

“Until then, we will continue to prepare to leave the EU on October 31.”

The reports came after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would call for a vote of no confidence in the Government this autumn in an attempt to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jeremy Corbyn (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Corbyn said the party would do this “when we can win it”, but added it would be at an “appropriate very early time”.

Mr Johnson said the “last thing” he wanted to do was call a general election.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also issued a fresh warning to rebel Tory MPs that they cannot stop Mr Johnson taking Britain out of the EU without a deal.

Speaking on a visit to Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire, Mr Corbyn said: “We will do everything to stop no deal including a no-confidence vote at the appropriate very early time to do it.

“The Prime Minister seems to be trying to slip no deal through, slip past Parliament and slip past the British people.

“Sorry, no deal will be really serious.”

Asked whether he would be preparing to fight a general election based on Labour winning a vote of no confidence, the Prime Minister said: “No. The answer is no.

“The people of the UK voted in the election 2015, they had a referendum in 2016, and another election in 2017.

“They want us to deliver what they asked for – and that is for us to leave the EU. The last thing I want to do is call another election.”

At an earlier briefing for political journalists at Westminster, the Prime Minister’s spokesman repeatedly refused to be drawn on what the Government would do if MPs voted against no deal, saying it was a “hypothetical” question.

“The legal default, as put in place by Parliament, is that we will be leaving on October 31,” the spokesman said.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Pilots due in court accused of being intoxicated before flight

More on this topic

Paschal Donohoe in London for 'working visit' with UK ChancellorPaschal Donohoe in London for 'working visit' with UK Chancellor

Corbyn says he will call no confidence vote in Government, as PM rules out pollCorbyn says he will call no confidence vote in Government, as PM rules out poll

Rebel MPs cannot block a no-deal Brexit, UK Minister warnsRebel MPs cannot block a no-deal Brexit, UK Minister warns

Brexit and climate change among greatest risks facing the country, report findsBrexit and climate change among greatest risks facing the country, report finds

Boris JohnsonBrexitDominic CummingsMatt HancockTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

New parents with relationship problems ‘can cause behaviour issues in children’New parents with relationship problems ‘can cause behaviour issues in children’

20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats

British Airways plane ‘evacuated’ on landing after cabin filled with smokeBritish Airways plane ‘evacuated’ on landing after cabin filled with smoke

Ocean temperature ‘surprises’ becoming more common, scientists sayOcean temperature ‘surprises’ becoming more common, scientists say


Lifestyle

Like a lot of podcast genres — and browsing a bookshop — when it comes to book shows, it’s about finding what suits you.Podcast Corner: You’ve read the book... now hear it discussed

Once you got past the traffic, there was plenty fun to be had at Curraghmore, writes Joe Leogue.Five things we learned at All Together Now music festival

Seán Ó Ríordáin's diaries give an insight into the poet's isolation and illness, as well as politics, literature, and the social stigma of living with TB, writes Pet O'Connell.Behind the lines of Seán Ó Ríordáin: A poet’s isolation

I was recently contacted by a reader who wanted advice on how a possible move to contract work would affect their chances of buying their first home.Making Cents: The step-by-step guide to securing a mortgage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »