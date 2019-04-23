NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Nuclear issues to top agenda when Kim Jong Un meets Vladimir Putin

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 02:55 PM

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Russia’s Far East on Thursday.

Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies that the much-anticipated talks between Mr Putin and Mr Kim would be held in Vladivostok on the Pacific Ocean and would focus on North Korea’s nuclear programme.

Local media have reported preparations and strict security measures undertaken in Vladivostok where the Korean leader is expected to arrive by train.

Mr Kim had two summits with US President Donald Trump, but the latest one in Vietnam in February collapsed because North Korea wanted more sanctions relief than the United States was willing to give for the amount of nuclear disarmament.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Dmitri Lovetsky/Evan Vucci/AP)

In Vladivostok, the waters around Russky Island, the likely summit venue, will be closed for all maritime traffic between Wednesday morning and Friday morning.

Separately, local media reported that several platforms at Vladivostok’s main railway station will be closed for several days.

Mr Kim, like his father, avoids air travel and is likely to travel to Vladivostok by train.

Moscow is interested in gaining broader access to North Korea’s mineral resources, including rare metals.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects fighter combat readiness of Unit 1017 of the Air and Anti-aircraft Force of the Korean People’s Army (AP)

Pyongyang needs Russia’s electricity supplies and wants to attract Russian investment to modernise its Soviet-built industrial factories, railways and other infrastructure.

North Korea has demanded that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo be removed from the talks with the US, and on Saturday criticised White House national security adviser John Bolton for calling on Pyongyang to show more evidence of its disarmament commitment before a possible third leaders’ summit.

- Press Association

More on this topic

North Korean leader Kim to meet Putin in Russia

North Korea demands Pompeo removal from talks as it announces weapon test-firing

Vietnam woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in Kim killing

North Korea rocket launch ‘would be catastrophe for diplomacy’

KEYWORDS

Kim Jong-unRussiaVladimir Putin

More in this Section

Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK expected to be announced

Police horse dies after falling onto metal pole at football match in UK

Sri Lankan police arrest 40 suspects after bombings as death toll rises

Theresa May to convene Cabinet as MPs return to Westminster


Lifestyle

These are the wedding wines to consider if you’re planning your big day

Why Stargazing Pods at Alton Towers are out of this world

Ask an expert: What are DOMS and how can I reduce the aches and pains?

Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem – what do I do?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »