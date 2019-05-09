NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Notre Dame’s melted roof leaves concerns over lead levels

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 03:04 PM

Notre Dame’s melted roof has left very high lead levels in the plaza outside the cathedral and in adjacent roads.

Police in Paris said lead levels were found to be between 32 and 65 times the recommended limit by French health authorities.

The areas closest to the cathedral are currently closed.

A fire destroyed parts of Notre Dame (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Police said the main danger is lead dust that could coat surfaces of nearby homes and businesses.

To avoid lead poisoning, authorities have recommended a good cleaning with a damp cloth, and that pregnant women and children should wash their hands frequently.

Hundreds of tons of lead were used in Notre Dame’s frame, as well as the church spire that burned and collapsed.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Notre Dame fire means different things in different countries

In Video: Drone footage reveals extent of fire damage to Notre Dame

Restoring Notre Dame cannot be rushed, experts warn

French police experts start Notre Dame checks following fire

KEYWORDS

cathedralFranceLeadNotre DameParis

More in this Section

North Korea fires unidentified projectile, claims South

Alleged rapist Joseph McCann to be forced to appear in front of judge

UK government to fund removal of Grenfell-style cladding from private high-rises

Talks bid to avert Tube strike on FA Cup Final weekend


Lifestyle

Tried and tested: The new Starbucks cold coffees

Meet the people behind four Irish businesses setting the bar for sustainable food production

Approval ratings: Dr Harry Barry on the common mistake parents are making

A taste of the weird and wonderful kohlrabi plant

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »