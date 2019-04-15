Notre Dame fire: Fire chief 'not sure' they can stop blaze from spreading

Latest: The Paris fire chief said it is unclear if city firefighters will be able to keep the blaze at the Notre Dame cathedral from spreading and causing more destruction.

Earlier this evening, a catastrophic fire engulfed the world-famous cathedral, toppling its spire and threatening the entire wooden frame of the building.

Jean-Claude Gallet, speaking outside the cathedral, said "we are not sure we are capable of stopping the spreading" to Notre Dame's second tower and belfry.

He said: "If it collapses, you can imagine how important the damage will be."

French President Emmanuel Macron is at the scene of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire, and is meeting senior police officers.

A firefighter tackles the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

A catastrophic fire has engulfed the world-famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, toppling its spire and threatening the entire wooden frame of the building.

He tweeted earlier: "Our Lady of Paris in flames. Emotion of a whole nation. Thought for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our countrymen, I'm sad tonight to see this part of us burn."

He tweeted earlier: "Our Lady of Paris in flames. Emotion of a whole nation. Thought for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our countrymen, I'm sad tonight to see this part of us burn."

Video of the collapse of #NotreDame Cathedral while burning in fire. The iconic Gothic structure in the heart of Paris had millions of visitors every year. (@ZelinskyAdam) pic.twitter.com/QGP1UqZL38 — Negar Mortazavi (@NegarMortazavi) April 15, 2019

The deputy mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, said the cathedral had suffered "colossal damages", and the emergency services were trying to salvage the art and other priceless pieces stored in the cathedral.

A cathedral spokesman said the entire wooden interior was burning and likely to be destroyed.

Officials said the fire may be linked to renovation work at one of the world's most famous tourist attractions, French media reported.

Paris prosecutors opened an investigation into the blaze as the fire was still burning out of control, and the authorities said no-one had been hurt.

Hundreds of people on bridges around Notre Dame in Paris, watching in shock as fire engulfs the famed cathedral.

Photos and videos on social media show the roof of the 850-year-old Gothic building covered in flames, issuing a plume of smoke above the city.

Update;- The ceiling of the Notre-Dame Cathedral is completely fallen destroyed 😔😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/8dV8HiA59q — Fadhel Alyunis Post (@fapost) April 15, 2019

The Paris fire brigade can be seen in videos dousing the blaze with water.

A church spokesman said all of the cathedral's frame was burning after the spire collapsed.

The emergency services were trying to salvage the priceless artwork stored in the cathedral.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo described it as a "terrible fire" and urged people at the scene to stay safe.

President Michael D Higgins said that the building is "part of a shared global cultural heritage".

"I would like to express the feelings of solidarity of the Irish people with the people of France at the catastrophic damage to one of the most iconic buildings in Europe - a building which the people of Paris have shared with millions from all over the world."

The Notre Dame Cathedral has suffered many instances of catastrophic damage over the centuries, and it is my hope that it will survive this latest terrible catastrophe.

World leaders, politicians and other famous figures have taken to social media to express their upset at the fire.

So sad to see the images of the burning #NotreDameDeParis. I hope that the Paris fire brigade will get the fire under control as soon as possible. My thoughts are with the people of France as a masterpiece of European gothic is at risk of being destroyed.— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) April 15, 2019

Notre-Dame de Paris est Notre-Dame de toute l’Europe. We are all with Paris today.— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) April 15, 2019

My heart goes out to Paris. Notre Dame is a symbol of our ability as human beings to unite for a higher purpose—to build breathtaking spaces for worship that no one person could have built on their own. I wish France strength and shared purpose as they grieve and rebuild.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 15, 2019

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

So much history collapsing right before our eyes. Heartbroken for Notre-Dame and Paris 🖤 https://t.co/wYG6woCtdp— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 15, 2019

The Met and the collective cultural community are watching in shock and horror at the fire engulfing Notre-Dame Cathedral. We are sending all of our support and strength to the people of Paris — and stand ready to provide any and all resources we can.— The Met (@metmuseum) April 15, 2019

Famous Notre Dame spire collapses as fire engulfs the Gothic cathedral

Update 6.40pm: The spire at Notre Dame Cathedral has collapsed after a fire broke out at the famous Gothic cathedral this evening.

The fire broke out at the famous cathedral in the French capital, Paris, shortly after 6pm.

Here’s the video of Notre Dame cathedral’s spire collapsing amidst the flames.pic.twitter.com/uR2LWrIFGJ— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 15, 2019

Pictures circulating on social media showed flames coming out of the Gothic cathedral and plumes of smoke billowing from its roof.

Footage showing its famous spire collapsing also emerged online.

The cause of the fire is said to potentially involve the renovation works being carried out at the site, the Parisian fire service said.

Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris. Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images.

#BREAKING: Fire under way at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, says fire service pic.twitter.com/0VZ95qzMdO— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) April 15, 2019

US President Donald Trump suggested on Twitter that the fire was put out with “flying water tankers”.

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” he wrote.

“Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, this evening. Massive plumes of yellow-brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. Photo: AP/Lori Hinant.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo described it as a “terrible fire” and urged people at the scene to stay safe.

Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J'invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba— Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

Ashley Huntington, 21, an American university student studying in Paris, said: “Our class ran what was supposed to be 30 minutes walking but we probably got here in 20 running.

“You could just get close and see the smoke. The smoke is everywhere in the sky. It seems like more pieces of the scaffolding are currently falling.

“The back roof has collapsed, the two towers are still intact but the middle part is totally up in flames and you can start to see the scaffolding.

“The top scaffolding has all gone now.

“There is a complete emptiness in the middle section.

“It just looks like it’s out of control. I’ve never seen a fire in real life but the flames keep getting bigger and bigger. I don’t think it’s getting better at all.

“The police right now are definitely making sure the public is cleared away. We keep getting pushed further and further away.”

Smoke billowing from Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/mvx4jN19fH— David Almacy (@almacy) April 15, 2019

Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris. Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images.

Additional reporting PA