News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Notre Dame Cathedral work site refitted for virus safety

Notre Dame Cathedral work site refitted for virus safety
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 05:00 PM

Workers are refitting the construction site at fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral to protect staff from coronavirus and allow clean-up efforts at the Paris landmark to resume.

More than a year after the blaze, the coronavirus outbreak caused a setback in the restoration of the cathedral, with work halted in mid-March when France imposed strict confinement measures.

On Monday, workers began to re-arrange the construction site to make it virus-safe, according to an official with the state agency overseeing the project.

The site is hidden from the public by high barriers.

View of the Notre Dame Cathedral during lockdown in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)
View of the Notre Dame Cathedral during lockdown in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

That includes re-arranging showers and cloakrooms to allow more distance between workers, and installing a place to eat because restaurants in France are currently closed, Notre Dame rector Monsignor Patrick Chauvet told reporters outside the site.

He said most workers will stay in nearby vacant hotels so they will not have to take public transportation.

He said the priority will be taking down 250 tons of scaffolding that had been installed for a prior renovation project and was badly damaged in the blaze. The unstable scaffolding further endangers the cathedral.

“It’s a difficult job. It requires the climbers to be calm,” he said. “We can’t have Covid there to cause them stress.”

The clean-up work itself is scheduled to start gradually resuming next week.

Despite the delay, the general in charge of the reconstruction said he still wants to stick to ambitious plans to hand the cathedral back to the Catholic Church in 2024, when Paris is set to host the Olympics.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusFranceNotre DameNotre Dame CathedralParisTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

UK vaccine trial participant ‘fine’ after reports of deathUK vaccine trial participant ‘fine’ after reports of death

Netanyahu ‘confident’ US will support West Bank annexationNetanyahu ‘confident’ US will support West Bank annexation

Londoners on walking jaunt in Wales stopped by policeLondoners on walking jaunt in Wales stopped by police

Harry Dunn’s parents plead with British armed forces chief to set up US base meetingHarry Dunn’s parents plead with British armed forces chief to set up US base meeting


Lifestyle

If the virus is not there now then it’s not getting there: Simple as that. Only four of Carbery’s Hundred Isles can claim to be populated, with Heir Island off Cunnamore Head one of them.Free from Covid-19: Life springs eternal on Heir

Our gardens serve them well but the benefits come at a price. Chief among the threats to wild creatures is the domestic cat. It kills countless birds.Richard Collins: Domestic cats are one of the deadliest predators

On a similar note, last week I had several requests for store cupboard recipes — now that we have more time on our hands we’ve been digging deeper, ransacking our cupboards and finding some long forgotten, weird and wonderful stuff.Darina Allen: Cooking from the Pantry

Beat the Chasers and Jojo Rabbit are among today's top picksMonday's TV Highlights: Beat the Chasers and Jojo Rabbit are among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »