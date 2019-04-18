Notre Dame blaze likely caused by electrical fault

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
A team investigating the fire at Notre Dame in Paris think an electrical short-circuit was the most likely cause.
The cathedral was gutted by the blaze which broke out on Monday evening.
More to follow.
More on this topic
France honours Notre Dame firefighters in day-long tribute
France paying tribute to Notre Dame firefighters
Notre Dame inferno: The very heart of France has been set ablaze
Suddenly, France’s sense of the sacred is burning brightly again
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Scientists complete ‘extraordinary aquatic adventure’ in Indian Ocean
Update: No evidence Trump obstructed Russia probe, says Attorney-General
Ukip’s controversial candidates cause chaotic scenes
Lifestyle
How to dine with four Michelin star chefs in Cork
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job