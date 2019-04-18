NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Notre Dame blaze likely caused by electrical fault

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 05:30 PM

A team investigating the fire at Notre Dame in Paris think an electrical short-circuit was the most likely cause.

The cathedral was gutted by the blaze which broke out on Monday evening.

More to follow.

