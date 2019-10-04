News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Nothing to suggest Paris police attacker had been radicalised' - French govt

Armed soldiers patrol after an incident at the police headquarters in Paris. AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu).
By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 10:20 AM

The French government has said there is nothing to suggest the police employee who stabbed four colleagues to death at Paris police headquarters had been radicalised.

Government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said on France Info that Paris prosecutors have decided to open a murder probe over the events "which are not falling under terrorism at this stage of the investigation".

The statement came a day after the civilian employee raged through a Paris police headquarters with a knife, fatally stabbing four colleagues before he was shot and killed.

The man, a technology administrator in the police intelligence unit, launched the attack in his office then moved to other parts of the large 19th century building across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Three of the people he killed were police officers, while the fourth an administrator.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, center, and Paris police prefect Didier Lallement, right next to Castaner, give a press conference outside the Paris police headquarters. AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu).
Another officer stopped the attack when he shot the assailant in the compound's courtyard.

The employee who carried out the attack had worked for the city's police force since 2003 without ever arousing concerns, French interior minister Christophe Castaner said.

