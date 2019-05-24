NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

'Nothing has changed': Message from Brussels following Theresa May resignation

Friday, May 24, 2019 - 12:40 PM

Brussels issued a stark message to whoever becomes the next British prime minister, insisting the Brexit deal could not be rewritten.

The European Union has repeatedly said it would not reopen the legal text of the Withdrawal Agreement signed off by Theresa May and the 27 other leaders after protracted negotiations.

European Commission officials agreed that “nothing has changed” in relation to the status of the Brexit deal.

Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker “followed Prime Minister May’s announcement this morning without personal joy”, Brussels said.

Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva added: “The president very much liked and appreciated working with Prime Minister May, and has said before, Theresa May is a woman of courage for whom he has great respect.

“He will equally respect and establish working relations with any new prime minister, whomever they may be, without stopping his conversations with Prime Minister May.”

But she stressed: “We have set out our position on the Withdrawal Agreement and on the political declaration.

READ MORE

'She cannot govern': Jeremy Corbyn reacts to Theresa May's resignation

“The European Commission and the Article 50 format has set out its position and we remain available for anyone who will be the new prime minister.”

Manfred Weber, an ally of German chancellor Angela Merkel and the centre-right’s lead candidate to replace Mr Juncker after the European elections, said Brexit was a “total disaster” but Mrs May “fought for a stable solution and a viable deal”.

In a message to her successor he said: “We hope once more for a constructive approach from our British partners.

“I appeal to the UK’s sense of responsibility and leadership in these times of great uncertainty.”

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte stressed that the Withdrawal Agreement reached with the EU “remains on the table”.

Mrs Merkel’s spokeswoman, Martina Fietz, said the German chancellor noted Mrs May’s decision “with respect” and would continue to work closely with her successor for “an orderly exit.”

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, expressed his “full respect” for Mrs May and her “determination” to reach a Brexit deal.

A spokeswoman for Emmanuel Macron said the French president had sent Theresa May a message of support following her resignation.

The spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister of Britain has announced she will shortly quit her role. She has led a courageous effort to make Brexit happen.

"She worked towards Brexit in the interests of her country and in respect of her European partners.”

“The president has sent her a personal message of support and thanks. It is now the work of the United Kingdom, following its procedures, to appoint a new prime minister.

“France holds itself ready to work together with the new British prime minister on bilateral and European issues. Our relationship with the United Kingdom is essential in all areas. It is too early to speculate on the consequences of this decision.

He added: “It must also be remembered in this moment of important choice, that votes to reject [the Brexit deal] without an alternative will lead to an impasse.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

#Therexit: 'Honour of my life' - Theresa May to step down on June 7

More on this topic

Fresh concerns raised around NI following Theresa May resignation

'She cannot govern': Jeremy Corbyn reacts to Theresa May's resignation

'She was doing her best for her country': Tánaiste reacts to Theresa May resignation

#Therexit: 'Honour of my life' - Theresa May to step down on June 7

KEYWORDS

Angela MerkelBrexitManfred WeberMark RutteTheresa May

More in this Section

No nuclear talks unless US changes position, warns North Korea

Hundreds tie knot as same-sex marriage becomes legal in Taiwan

'She cannot govern': Jeremy Corbyn reacts to Theresa May's resignation

#Therexit: 'Honour of my life' - Theresa May to step down on June 7


Lifestyle

Album review: Flying Lotus - Flamagra

Weekend Food: Darina Allen introduces you to some of her favourite Sri Lankan dishes

Life without Leanne: Mother of teenager who took her own life to tell daughter's story in new book

Motoring on: UCC gut-health expert looks forward to new challenges

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »