Notable departures from Donald Trump’s White House

With press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announcing she is standing down from he role at the White House, we take a look at some of the other high-ranking officials who have departed from the Trump administration – either voluntarily or by being sacked by the president.
— April 8, 2019: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
— December 20: Defence Secretary James Mattis resigns from the Trump administration a day after the president said he was withdrawing troops from Syria. Although General Mattis was expected to serve until the February, Mr Trump named a replacement via Twitter just a few days later.
— December 15: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.
— December 9: White House chief of staff John Kelly will leave at end of 2018.
— November 7: US attorney general Jeff Sessions resigns as the country’s chief law enforcement officer, saying the move came “at Mr Trump’s request”.
— October 9: Mr Trump announces UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s resignation, effective at end of the year.
— August 29: The president announces that White House counsel Don McGahn would leave sometime in the autumn.
— July 5: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt
— June 5: Communications aide Kelly Sadler
— April 12: Deputy national security adviser Ricky Waddell
— April 11: Deputy national security adviser Nadia Schadlow
— April 10: Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert
— March 28: Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin
— March 22: National security adviser HR McMaster
— March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
— March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee
— March 6: Economic adviser Gary Cohn
— February 28: Communications director Hope Hicks
— February 7: Staff secretary Rob Porter
— December 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman
— December 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell
— September 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
— August 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka
— August 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon
— July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci
— July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus
— July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer
— May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke
— May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey
— March 30, 2017: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh
— February 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn
- Press Association