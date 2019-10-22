Norwegian police open fire on man who ‘drove ambulance into crowd’, including baby in a pushchair

Norwegian police have opened fire on an armed man who stole an ambulance and reportedly ran down several people in Oslo.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said several people were struck by the ambulance, including a baby in a pushchair who was taken to hospital.

NRK said police were looking for a woman who may have been involved, but authorities would not confirm the report.

“We are in control of the ambulance that was stolen,” Oslo police tweeted. “Shots were fired to stop him. He is not in critical condition.”

The Aftenposten newspaper published a photo showing a man wearing green trousers, lying next to the vehicle surrounded by police officers.

The incident took place in the northern part of the Norwegian capital.