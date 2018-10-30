Home»Breaking News»world

Norway-style EU deal not right for UK, Theresa May says

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 01:09 PM

Theresa May has again rejected a Norway-style deal with the EU after Brexit.

The move comes after some Tories suggested a temporary “Norway for now” option to soften EU withdrawal.

Norway is a member of the European Economic Area (EEA) and has full access to the single market in exchange for making financial contributions and accepting free movement of people.

The existing relationship that Norway has with the EU is one that has elements that don’t, wouldn’t, deliver on that vote of the British people

Speaking during a visit to Oslo, Mrs May said that following Norway’s example would not bring the outcome people voted for in the EU referendum.

She said: “The existing relationship that Norway has with the EU is one that has elements that don’t, wouldn’t, deliver on that vote of the British people.”

Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg said that some EEA members would find a temporary UK membership of the bloc “a little bit difficult”.

Mrs May said she wanted a “good” agreement with the EU that took in economic activity and security.

- Press Association


