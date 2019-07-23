News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
North Korea’s Kim inspects newly built submarine – report

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 06:50 AM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a newly built submarine to be deployed soon, according to state media.

The report comes days after North Korea said it may lift its 20-month suspension of nuclear and missile tests to protest expected military drills between the United States and South Korea.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday that Mr Kim expressed “great satisfaction” with the submarine after learning about its operational and tactical data and weapon systems.

KCNA says the submarine’s operational deployment “is near at hand.”

The construction of a new submarine suggests North Korea has been boosting its military capability despite nuclear diplomacy with the US that began early last year.

North Korea has repeatedly said it is willing to abandon its nuclear program in return for political and economic benefits.

- Press Association

Kim Jong-unSouth Korea

